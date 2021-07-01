Democrats in Washington from NYS move to have President Trump removed from office

There are calls not only to invoke the 25th Amendment but also impeach President Trump.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calls for the removal of President Trump are growing louder and louder, primarily from Democrats in Washington. They want the president to be removed from office either by impeachment or by invoking the 25th Amendment.

That includes Democratic lawmakers from here in New York state.

"We don't know what this president is capable of doing over the next 14 days therefore I am informing you that I am joining efforts to file articles of impeachment against the president to keep the American people safe," Democratic Congressman Brian Higgins said.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wants Trump to be criminally prosecuted.

"I think the president can be criminally prosecuted for the phone call he had with the secretary of state in Georgia because he directly said 'find votes,' " Gillibrand said.

She wants to see this happen after Trump leaves office.

Republican Congressman Tom Reed sees things differently.

"As I said in my opening remarks with the president issuing the statement today where he recognizes we're going through an orderly transition of power, we have 13 days until President Biden as the next President of the United States to me that's the more appropriate approach," Reed said.

Higgins said: "He's trying to cover his butt is what's going on here the reality is he can't be trusted."

There is some common ground with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle demanding to know more about how and why the Capitol was breached.

"There's going to be fair questions raised about what did Capitol Police do to prepare what were the backup plans," Reed said.

Invoking the 25th Amendment would require Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet members to act.

Gillibrand doesn't think there are enough Senate Republicans that would support impeachment. Congressman Higgins says Democrats have to at least try.

Senator Charles Schumer issues this statement:

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer.