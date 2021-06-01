Congressman Chris Jacobs says he will object to the certification of the Presidential election

Jacobs said he will object to the certification of the electoral votes from contested states, saying he does not make this decision lightly.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying he will object to the certification of the Presidential election.

Jacobs says due to the ongoing pandemic, several states made unprecedented changes to their electoral systems without the "authorization of their respective state legislatures as the Constitution dictates." In addition to this, Jacobs says many Americans still have concerns about the integrity of the presidential election, adding that such concerns "have yet to be properly adjudicated."

Jacobs said he will object to the certification of the electoral votes from contested states, saying he does not make this decision lightly.

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Tom Reed (NY-23) said Tuesday that he will not object to the certification.

You can read the full statement below:

“There is no question the presidential election was contentious and conducted under trying circumstances, leading several states to make unprecedented changes to their electoral systems without the authorization of their respective state legislatures as the Constitution dictates. This troubling fact, along with countless reports of election irregularities, has left many Americans with valid concerns about the integrity of the November 3rd presidential election because these concerns have yet to be properly adjudicated.

“I have a duty to represent my constituents and a constitutional duty to ensure the security and integrity of our elections. I do not take this decision lightly, but for these reasons feel it necessary to object to the certification of the electoral votes from contested states.