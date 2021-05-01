Rep. Tom Reed says he will not object to the certification of the Presidential election

Reed made the statement Tuesday, the day before Congress meets to certify the Electoral College results from the 2020 election.

CORNING, N.Y. — Republican Congressman Tom Reed (NY-23) says he will not object to the upcoming certification of the Presidential election.

Reed made the statement Tuesday, the day before Congress meets to certify the Electoral College results from the 2020 election.

"Listening to those I represent has always been my top priority. In a teletownhall just last night, I heard the passion on both sides. We can rebuild trust in our elections by transparently addressing the last-minute, confusing way some states conducted voting in 2020. The Constitution, however, makes clear Congress cannot overrule states and their designated electors. I must be true to the oath I took to uphold the Constitution and will not object to any state's electors tomorrow," Reed said in his statement.

Several Republican senators have joined together and say they will oppose the results.

A coalition of 11 Republican senators announced Saturday it will challenge the outcome of the presidential election by voting to reject electors from some states when Congress meets Wednesday to certify the Electoral College results that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden won.

President Donald Trump’s extraordinary refusal to accept his election defeat and the effort to subvert the will of the voters has become a defining moment for Republicans and is tearing the party apart. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Republican not to try to overturn the election.

The 11 senators, led by Ted Cruz of Texas, said they will vote against certain state electors unless Congress appoints an electoral commission to immediately conduct an audit of the election results. They acknowledged they are unlikely to change the results of the election.