Western New York lawmakers react to Trump supporters breaching the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Western New York's Congressional delegation is reacting to violence that broke out Wednesday afternoon in our nation's capital as lawmakers were meeting to certify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 Presidential election.

Congressman Brian Higgins (D-26) has released a statement regarding the occupation of the nation's Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump:

“The US Capitol is a sacred space - a building at the literal center of our capital and central to our democracy. The actions of protestors today, egged on by the outgoing President to disrupt the certification of electoral votes of what is a ceremonial formality, should be seen by all Americans as a challenge to the legitimacy of our democracy. This is domestic terrorism, and it has no place in America.”

Statement from @RepBrianHiggins about the goings-on in Washington D.C. He and other members of Congress were evacuated from the Capitol Building a short time ago.@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/4O4yyzqtf6 — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) January 6, 2021

Congressman Tom Reed (R-23) had this to say about the unrest:

"Violence such as what we are seeing at the Capitol is absolutely unacceptable. We must de-escalate the situation immediately. We are Americans and do not do this.

My heart breaks for our nation right now. Our country and its beautiful democracy is better than this. Our Constitution calls for the civil transition of power and though we may not agree with the election results, we must agree to always act with honor and civility towards all. We believe in the right to peacefully protest, but we must emphatically reject these horrible instances of physical attacks on our governing institutions and let democracy proceed."

Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released a statement as well saying this behavior is unacceptable:

“I condemn the violence and destruction that is taking place in our nation’s capital in the strongest possible terms. While our country cherishes peaceful protest, this current behavior is unacceptable and has no place in a democracy. I urge all protestors to immediately and peacefully leave the Capitol building and the surrounding area and to follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel.”

New York State Senator Robert Ortt released the following statement on Twitter:

"As a veteran, I’ve proudly fought for American’s right to protest peacefully. There is nothing peaceful about the chaos in Washington today. This is NOT who we are."