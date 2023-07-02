The former congressman told 2 On Your Side's Scott Levin, via text, that he is assembling a team and preparing for another congressional run.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chris Collins is planning another run for Congress.

The former congressman told 2 On Your Side's Scott Levin, via text, that he is assembling a team. Collins told Levin that he would run for the 19 Congressional District in Florida, which includes Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Sanibel, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Marco Island along the Gulf Coast.

Collins "will run for FL-19 when/if Congressman Byron Donalds steps aside to run for Governor or U.S. Senate, which is rumored. If Collins wins, he would be the first member to represent 2 different states in the past 55 years," Levin said Sunday evening in a tweet.

Former WNY Congressman Chris Collins (R) is assembling a team to run for U.S. Congress again. Collins who pleaded guilty to insider trading and was later pardoned by President Trump in DEC 2020 will run for FL-19 when/if Congressman Byron Donalds steps aside to run for Governor — Scott Levin (@ScottLevinTV) July 2, 2023

Collins has been arrested, tried, and convicted of federal insider trading charges before spending time in prison and receiving a pardon from former president Donald Trump.

2 On Your Side, back in January of 2021, asked Collins about the moment he found out he was pardoned.

"One of the officials called us up in our dorm and said, 'You've been pardoned by the president. You are going home tonight. We have to get you out of here tonight. We need your wife and family to make arrangements,' " Collins said. "They never done anything like this, and I broke down."

Collins also talked about that infamous phone call he made to his son, Cameron, on the White House front lawn.

"I've paid a steep price for that as a former member of Congress and someone who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud," he said.

"I paid a price for that and I'm moving on with my life, but we do all make mistakes. That was a mistake, and it impacted my entire family, and that was five minutes out of 70 years, and I've paid a steep price for that."