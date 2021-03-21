Chris Collins puts his Clarence home on the market

The asking price is listed as $1.2 million for the 5,994-square-foot, four-bedroom house that Collins had custom built in 1993.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Former Congressman Chris Collins has put his Clarence house on the market.

The home at 9660 Cobblestone Drive in Clarence’s Spaulding Lake subdivision is listed with Carol Esposito of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. The asking price is listed as $1.2 million for the 5,994-square-foot, four-bedroom house that Collins had custom built in 1993.

“It is kind of sad in a way,” he said. “But it is time to move on.”

The listing went live March 20. The subdivision last year saw six houses sell for more than $1 million.