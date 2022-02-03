Former Rep. Chris Collins sells residential property in WNY

Collins resigned after pleading guilty to federal insider trading charges and served time in a Florida prison

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Former Rep. Chris Collins has sold his last residential property in Western New York.

Collins, according to documents filed Feb. 3 in the Erie County Clerk’s office, sold a vacant parcel at 9666 Cobblestone Drive in Clarence’s Spaulding Lake subdivision to 9666 Cobblestone Drive LLC for $180,000. 9666 Cobblestone is an affiliate of Essex Homes of Western New York.