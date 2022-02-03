x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Former Rep. Chris Collins sells residential property in WNY

Collins resigned after pleading guilty to federal insider trading charges and served time in a Florida prison
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the courthouse after a pretrial hearing in his insider trading case, in New York. Lawyers for the ex-U.S. congressman say he is humbled and remorseful after pleading guilty to conspiracy in an insider trading scheme and should face no time behind bars. Sentencing is set for Jan. 17. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Former Rep. Chris Collins has sold his last residential property in Western New York.

Collins, according to documents filed Feb. 3 in the Erie County Clerk’s office, sold a vacant parcel at 9666 Cobblestone Drive in Clarence’s Spaulding Lake subdivision to 9666 Cobblestone Drive LLC for $180,000. 9666 Cobblestone is an affiliate of Essex Homes of Western New York.

Phil Nanula, Essex Homes president, said his company is building a private residence on the land. The lot is one of the few remaining vacant parcels on Cobblestone Drive, Nanula said.  You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

Related Articles

In Other News

Districts ask Hochul to end mask mandates