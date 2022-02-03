Former Rep. Chris Collins sells residential property in WNY

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Former Rep. Chris Collins has sold his last residential property in Western New York.
Collins, according to documents filed Feb. 3 in the Erie County Clerk’s office, sold a vacant parcel at 9666 Cobblestone Drive in Clarence’s Spaulding Lake subdivision to 9666 Cobblestone Drive LLC for $180,000. 9666 Cobblestone is an affiliate of Essex Homes of Western New York.
Phil Nanula, Essex Homes president, said his company is building a private residence on the land. The lot is one of the few remaining vacant parcels on Cobblestone Drive, Nanula said. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.