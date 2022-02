For the second time in the past month, Collins has sold a vacant parcel in Clarence’s Spaulding Lake subdivision.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Former congressman Chris Collins continues to divest his suburban Buffalo Niagara region residential holdings.

Since September, Collins has sold three Spaulding Lake properties for a combined total of $1.563 million.