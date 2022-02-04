Ukrainian church kicks off a 2-day fundraising event in Cheektowaga

Another fundraiser going on this weekend is called Unity for Ukraine. It was started by a Lancaster High School junior who wanted to help make a difference.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Saturday morning kicked off a two-day fundraising event.

There was food, theme baskets, and raffles, all to help the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine as people there are forced to flee their homes amidst the war with Russia.

Organizers say the Ukrainian community here in Western New York is always willing to lend a helping hand.

"Its been very busy," Vladyslav Kasyanov said. "We have never ever had a turnout like this before. This is the first time, and I'm really glad that the whole community came together, and helped get this going, and raised a lot of money for this."

Today's event was so successful. Organizers say they ran out of pierogi by 2 p.m., so they restocked and ran out again by 4 p.m.

The fundraiser continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Another fundraiser going on this weekend is called Unity for Ukraine. It was started by a Lancaster High School junior who wanted to help make a difference with the honor society.

A 16-year-old, Brianna Forzani, is teaming up with Early Bird Bakery and Café to sell 1,000 cookies; the cost is $4 per cookie. More $1,500 has been raised so far.

There will be a cookie drive Sunday at the Lancaster Youth Bureau from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All the money raised goes to the Save the Children organization.