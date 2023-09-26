Hochul announces collaboration for youth mental health awareness

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a multi-agency collaboration efforts for youth mental health awareness.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new multi-agency collaboration with NY PBS stations to offer better resources for those teachers in pre-k through 12th-grade classrooms to have better strategies to be able to rely on when they face those students with mental health needs.

The collaboration has created a toolkit that is available to all educators online for free with more than 50 digital videos to address those topics on specific youth mental health issues students may face.

“New York educators are at the forefront of our efforts to address the youth mental health crisis in our state,” Governor Hochul said. “This unique partnership between public broadcasting and New York State will provide them with resources and strategies they can use to help address student mental health issues they see arising at schools and in classrooms across our state.”

It is important to note that this launch is also taking place during suicide prevention awareness month in NYS, and comes just before World Mental Health Day which is October 10.

The toolkit has been produced by mental health organizations and public media producers. The videos offer expert perspectives, student perspectives, strategies, and more.

Topics included in the toolkit are:

suicide prevention

stress and anxiety

self-harm

adverse childhood experiences

social media

Educators are encouraged to check the toolkit often as it will have newly updated resources added throughout October 2023.