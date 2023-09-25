Color-in-Buffalo book released showcasing architecture

It was developed with local artists, architecture firms, and businesses to feature the unique places in Western New York.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new coloring book out from the Buffalo Architecture Foundation.

The book is called The Color-in-Buffalo Project.

The project was developed with local artists, architecture firms, and businesses to feature the unique places in Western New York.

The foundations said it's a way for people of all ages to go on a journey through the Queen City.

"This whole initiative is about bringing people together, walking the city, being familiar with the hidden gems we have in the city so I highly recommend walking around exploring and coloring it in," said Kailey Elhaddad, President of Buffalo Architecture Foundation.