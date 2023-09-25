Color-in-Buffalo book released showcasing architecture

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new coloring book out from the Buffalo Architecture Foundation.
The book is called The Color-in-Buffalo Project.
The project was developed with local artists, architecture firms, and businesses to feature the unique places in Western New York.
The foundations said it's a way for people of all ages to go on a journey through the Queen City.
"This whole initiative is about bringing people together, walking the city, being familiar with the hidden gems we have in the city so I highly recommend walking around exploring and coloring it in," said Kailey Elhaddad, President of Buffalo Architecture Foundation.
The coloring book is only available in-person for now but online sales will start soon.