Kevin Guest House hosting Supper in the Street fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kevin Guest House is celebrating 50 years of service in Buffalo with a special event this weekend. It is hosting Supper in the Street on Saturday, September 30.

The nonprofit organization is inviting members of the community to come together and enjoy a farm-fresh three course meal with drinks. Everyone will sit at the longest dinner table in Buffalo on Ellicott Street.

Ticket proceeds will support the mission of the independent healthcare hospitality house, as well as renovations to continue the home-like care that is provided for patients and families seeking medical care.

Those who plan on attending the event can expect an informal family style experience that will include a happy hour pre-party with sampling from local restaurants, live music, a 360-photo booth experience, raffle giveaways and more.

Executive Director of Kevin Guest House, Lynsey Weaver, as well as other supporters of the event have seen it as a comforting way to share hospitality.

“Through this special event, we are sharing this spirit of breaking bread with our neighbors. We thank our team, volunteers and sponsors for their investment in making this a unique experience that will help support our ongoing work," Weaver said.

At the supper, participants and attendees who have been recognized as major supporters in the community will be recognized with awards during the event.

The catered food can be made available as a pickup option as well to enjoy in your own home while supporting. Orders are due on September 27.

Individual tickets are $150 and tables of eight are $1,000. If you would like to support the cause but cannot attend the event, donations will be accepted as well.

