Tentative deal in Writers Guild strike may help restart WNY film industry

WNY film industry lost some production but Bills' commercials helped make up for it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The nearly 150-day strike by the film and TV writers may come to a close soon with a tentative deal on the table between their union and the entity representing production streamers and studios.

That news is reverberating in Hollywood and in Western New York where the film industry is eager to restart.

Some of those California picket lines may start to come down with the proposed three-year deal for the writers union and studios believed to cover key points like higher residuals or royalties for streaming shows, higher wages overall, and especially protections regarding AI or artificial intelligence in production work.

But the contract talks are continuing for the movie and TV stars and cast members as Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark points out.

"We have to get through the Screen Actors Guild strike too. So I think those are pretty similar issues so hopefully these studios will have a quick resolution to this."

Clark says here in Western New York, this labor dispute coming off the COVID epidemic, did affect the still developing film industry. But there was a silver lining of sorts.

"We've lost some productions already overseas and to you know - just delays. Where people thought they were gonna shoot this fall and they're now delayed till 2024 and beyond. So I think it's been tough. Luckily we had a lot of commercial work come in through town. I think a lot of it has to do with the success of the Buffalo Bills. You we've had VISA card here and Frito Lay and commercials like that keep the union folks working."

Another production plus from the state for happier bottom-line endings even if it is somewhat controversial with the use of state tax money in credits. Clark says, "This accelerated people to come here and scout. So with the new tax credit program, we've been seeing some major studios take notice of Western New York as well as some independent features of good size. So you know feature-wise and also episodic television it's looking very good for 2024 and beyond."

Then in a building taking shape on Niagara Street, an upcoming premiere development of sorts for the local film industry as Clark says Great Point Capital's Film and TV Studio complex should debut in November even with this delay.

"Take their time and do it right and not rush anything. But now everybody is getting ready to go back to work and I think they wanna get that facility open as soon as possible."