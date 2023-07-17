WWII veterans honored at car show in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Veterans that served during World War II were honored with a special ceremony at the Cruisin at the Wurlitzer car show Monday.
More than a dozen vets between the ages of 90 and 103 were in attendance.
Organizers tell 2 On Your Side it's just another way to give back to veterans who gave their service to the country.
"It's surprising as a matter of fact I know when I walk in a lot of people know that I was in the service and they're continually coming up and thanking me it is nice more so than it was then," Natalie Yaskow, WWII Marine veteran said.
Western New York Heroes helped organize the event and sold hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages, and drinks to raise money for their organization supporting veterans.