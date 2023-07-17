WWII veterans honored at car show in Tonawanda

More than a dozen vets between the ages of 90 and 103 were in attendance.

Example video title will go here for this video

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Veterans that served during World War II were honored with a special ceremony at the Cruisin at the Wurlitzer car show Monday.

More than a dozen vets between the ages of 90 and 103 were in attendance.

Organizers tell 2 On Your Side it's just another way to give back to veterans who gave their service to the country.

"It's surprising as a matter of fact I know when I walk in a lot of people know that I was in the service and they're continually coming up and thanking me it is nice more so than it was then," Natalie Yaskow, WWII Marine veteran said.