Great American Road Trip stops in Lackawanna

The cross-country ride is raising money to support Tunnel to Towers, the foundation dedicated to military veterans and first responders.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The Great American Road Trip made a pit stop at the Lackawanna VFW Sunday.

"I'm a veteran myself, Navy veteran, and I feel that our government doesn't take care of our men and women that they send off to the war, and they come back broken, and they need our help," Jim Donze, a volunteer with the Great American Road Trip, told 2 On Your Side.

"This Tunnel to Towers helps our veterans and first responders, the families of fallen firefighters, or fallen police officers. My wife and I have been donating for years, and when I heard about the captain, I knew I had to get on board."

Additional stops this week include Geneseo, Little Falls, and Albany.