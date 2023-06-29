Erie County Fair tickets on sale July 1

The 183rd Erie County Fair will take place Aug. 9-20.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — With The Erie County Fair just six weeks away, tickets will go on sale on July 1. Adult admission tickets will be $17 when purchased online or $20 at the gate.

If fair-goers want to pay at the gate, credit and debit is the only option available. Kids 12 and under receive free admission, and parking is free as well.

The fair will be offering admission specials as well.

Aug. 9 will be free with a donation of four or more cans of non-perishable food to benefit Feedmore WNY.

Firefighters Day is Aug. 11 and firefighters will get in for free. Firefighters will also receive a $10 voucher for food, beverages, or rides.

Veterans Day will be Aug. 13 with free admission for veterans and active military members. A $10 voucher will also be given to them.

An array of free entertainment throughout the grounds will be available as well, with more than 50 live bands playing, more than 70 daily performances, and livestock shows.