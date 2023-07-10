WNY Veterans honored

Congressman Brian Higgins celebrated the service of local veterans Charles B Walker Sr., and Ira Roberts Jr.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) celebrated the service of two local veterans in a special service alongside with their family members.

“Each of these men served with honor and distinction decades ago and chose Buffalo as their home,” said Congressman Higgins. “Our country and community are better for their faithful service. It is a privilege to recognize Private First Class Walker and Sergeant First Class Roberts on behalf of a grateful nation.”

Charles Bruce Walker, Sr. who was one of the honorees, began his service with the United States Army on September 3, 1959, and was assigned to the 81st Transportation Company.

Walker specialized in vehicle maintenance, and served his country for nearly two years before his Honorable Discharge on August 26, 1961.

After he returned from active duty, Walker continued to serve our country, this time as a United States Postal Service employee.

Walker and his wife Sylvia Bronner together raised a family and after his retirement from the Post Office, relocated to Buffalo to support their son, Bishop Dr. T. Anthony Bronner, Founder and Senior Pastor at ELIM Christian Fellowship.

For his service, Private First Class Charles B. Walker was presented a Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar, signifying expertise in weapon qualifications; as well as a National Defense Service Medal, awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who served during periods of armed conflict or national emergency.

The family of late Ira Russel Roberts, who was also honored, was at the service..

Roberts enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 18, and was assigned to the USS Mineral County. He later transferred to the U.S. Army, serving in the National Guard and later the Reserves.

During his service, Roberts rose through the ranks and was ultimately promoted to Sergeant First Class.

In his military records, his superiors noted his strong leadership skills, self-motivation, and teaching excellence.

Following active service, Roberts relocated to Buffalo, raised a family, and worked at TRICO up until his retirement.

He continued his military service in the Army Reserves for nearly four decades, until 1992.

As an active leader at ELIM Christian Fellowship, Ira was recognized as “Father of the Church” prior to his passing in early 2023, at the age of 87.

Thelma Roberts, Ira’s wife of 34-years and Queen Mother of the Church, accepted the following medals on behalf of her late-husband, the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with Three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, awarded for exemplary behavior, efficiency, and fidelity while serving; and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with a Silver Hourglass Device, which recognizes outstanding service performed by members of Reserve units.