Work underway to install a roundabout in the Town of Aurora

Construction has begun on the $5.9 million project at the intersection of Rts. 400 and 16, which is also known as Olean Road.

AURORA, N.Y. — A heavily traveled Southtowns intersection is getting a makeover aimed at enhancing safety and traffic flow.

Work is underway on a $5.9 million project to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Rts. 400 and 16, also known as Olean Rd., in the Town of Aurora. New lighting and sidewalks will also be installed at the roundabout.

The project also includes resurfacing approximately four miles of the Rt. 400 from Rt. 20A to the new roundabout in the towns of Aurora, South Wales, and Holland. Guiderail, pavement marking, and traffic signs will also be installed.

NYS Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “This project will ease congestion and improve mobility along a critically important road for Erie County commuters, providing new momentum to an already vibrant and bustling corridor.”

Two-way traffic will be maintained during construction via lane shifts onto the existing shoulder of the road. Routes for emergency vehicles will remain open.