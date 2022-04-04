Road work resumes Monday, April 11 on stretch of Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga

Lane closures will be necessary and are expected to continue through June.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The second phase of construction along a busy stretch of Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga is set to get underway next week.

Work will resume at 7 PM Monday, April 11 on Walden Ave. eastbound starting at I-90 to Union Rd. (NY Rt. 277). All traffic will be shifted to the left lane through 6AM at which time the right lane will reopen to daily traffic.

Also, the I-90 eastbound off ramp (Exit 52E) will be reduced to one lane. The work is weather sensitive and expected to take about two months.

During that time, drivers should allow for extra travel time or seek alternate routes.