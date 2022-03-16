Construction on NY Route 384 in Niagara Falls starts March 28

Construction will result in several lane reductions over the next few months.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Drivers in the Niagara Falls area may experience some delays in the coming weeks with construction work planned on part of NY Route 384 (Niagara Street).

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the construction work on Niagara Street will start on Monday, March 28.

Work on the eastbound portion of NY Route 384 will start at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Niagara Street and will continue to 2nd Street. In that area, the four lanes of traffic will be reduced to two lanes. The eastbound portion of the roadway will also be reduced from two lanes to one lane from 3rd Street to John B. Daly Boulevard.

In addition, the westbound portion of Niagara Street will be reduced to two lanes from John B. Daly Boulevard to Rainbow Boulevard.

Construction is expected to last three months. The NYSDOT notes that the construction is weather sensitive and could be delayed by inclement weather.

Drivers should plan on using extra caution when driving through this area.

Drivers are also being reminded to slow down through work zones and to move over a lane if possible when encountering vehicles along the road displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles. The NYSDOT is reminding drivers that fines are doubled for speeding through a work zone. Those with two or more convictions for speeding in a work zone could have their driver's license suspended.