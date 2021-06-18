Woman injured after car hits house in Cheektowaga

Police say the woman suffered minor injuries and the Losson Rd. home she hit suffered extensive damage.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A 75-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after the car she was driving hit a house in Cheektowaga and overturned Thursday afternoon.

Police say it happened shortly before 2 PM on Losson Rd. and that the driver was trapped inside the vehicle for a time.

Volunteers from the Bellevue Fire Department arrived on site and were able to get her out of the vehicle. She was taken to ECMC for treatment.