Woman injured after car hits house in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A 75-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after the car she was driving hit a house in Cheektowaga and overturned Thursday afternoon.
Police say it happened shortly before 2 PM on Losson Rd. and that the driver was trapped inside the vehicle for a time.
Volunteers from the Bellevue Fire Department arrived on site and were able to get her out of the vehicle. She was taken to ECMC for treatment.
The house suffered extensive damage. The Cheektowaga Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit is looking into what may have caused the accident.