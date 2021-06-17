Amherst Police search for hit and run driver

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police need your help in locating a driver and vehicle involved in a hit and run pedestrian accident.
The accident happened June 7 just after 12am.
Police say a 32-year-old man was struck a vehicle on Niagara Falls Boulevard near Ridge Lea Road.
Investigators are looking for a silver or gray 2007-2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck. They say the truck should have front-end passenger side damage.
The man who was struck suffered a serious leg and hip injuries. He is currently at ECMC.
If anyone witnessed the accident, or has any related information, they are encouraged to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.