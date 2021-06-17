Amherst Police search for hit and run driver

The man who was struck suffered a serious leg and hip injuries. He is currently at ECMC.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police need your help in locating a driver and vehicle involved in a hit and run pedestrian accident.

The accident happened June 7 just after 12am.

Police say a 32-year-old man was struck a vehicle on Niagara Falls Boulevard near Ridge Lea Road.

Investigators are looking for a silver or gray 2007-2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck. They say the truck should have front-end passenger side damage.

