31-year-old motorcyclist killed in I-990 crash

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Sunday morning.
Amherst Police were called to the southbound I-990 off-ramp to John James Audubon Parkway around 5:40 a.m. Police say a motorcycle was driving southbound on the I-990 off-ramp when it drove off the road and hit a guardrail.
The 31-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the motorcyclist's identity is being withheld until family members have been notified.
Investigators are asking residents and/or drivers for assistance. Anyone who may have security or dash-camera footage is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.