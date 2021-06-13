31-year-old motorcyclist killed in I-990 crash

Amherst Police were called to the southbound I-990 off-ramp to John James Audubon Parkway around 5:40 a.m. Sunday.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Amherst Police were called to the southbound I-990 off-ramp to John James Audubon Parkway around 5:40 a.m. Police say a motorcycle was driving southbound on the I-990 off-ramp when it drove off the road and hit a guardrail.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the motorcyclist's identity is being withheld until family members have been notified.