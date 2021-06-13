Buffalo Police investigate 3-car crash at Broadway, Elm Street

2 On Your Side has been told that charges are pending against one of the drivers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say charges are pending following a car accident early Sunday morning in downtown Buffalo.

Police were called to the scene of a three car accident at the intersection of Broadway and Elm Street just after 1 a.m. A Buffalo Police spokesperson says one of the vehicles started on fire.

It's unclear at this time how many people were injured in the accident; however, police say injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.