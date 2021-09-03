Woman hit by car; Driver charged with DWI, circumventing an interlock device

The victim suffered severe head and leg injuries and is at ECMC awaiting surgery.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A woman suffered severe leg and head injuries after being hit by a car Monday night in Niagara Falls.

Police say it happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Portage Road leaving the victim unconscious at the scene. The victim was taken to ECMC where she is currently in the trauma ICU awaiting surgery.

The driver, a 63-year-old Niagara Falls man, is being charged with vehicular assault in the first degree, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and circumventing an interlock device. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be checked out.