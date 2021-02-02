21-year-old arrested for DWI after car crash on Thruway Saturday morning

Troopers responded to a one-car accident on the I-190 in Buffalo around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. The driver, Kristopher M. Massey, of Buffalo, was found uninjured.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police say a Buffalo man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing his car on the Thruway.

Troopers responded to a one-car accident on the I-190 in Buffalo around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. The driver, Kristopher M. Massey, was found uninjured but troopers say he was intoxicated.

He was taken into custody and processed at the State Police in Buffalo, where troopers say his blood alcohol content was found to be at .14 percent.