Buffalo man arrested for DWI, gun possession following hit-and-run

NYSP say a trooper was flagged down Friday by an individual in the City of Buffalo who said their vehicle had been hit by another car that fled the scene.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing several charges after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident Friday, near Courtland Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

New York State Police say an individual flagged down a trooper near that area and said their vehicle had been hit by another car and the driver fled the scene.

State Police say the trooper was able to catch up to the suspect, saw the vehicle was unable to stay in its lane and initiated a traffic stop.

While interviewing the driver, Raheem K. Young, 40, the trooper detected the odor of alcohol, and Young subsequently failed field sobriety tests, according to State Police.

After searching Young's vehicle, troopers discovered a small quantity of marijuana and a loaded handgun, which Young did not have a license for.

Young was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI), leaving the scene of an accident, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.