Erie County Sheriff's Deputy charged with DWI for off-duty crash involving department vehicle

Accident happened the night of October 2, 2020 on Jewett Holmwood Rd. in the Town of Aurora.

AURORA, N.Y. — An Erie County Sheriff's deputy potentially faces up to a year in jail following his arraignment on DWI related charges.

Aaron Naegely, 45, of Orchard Park, was arraigned Wednesday night in the Town of Aurora on one count of Driving While Intoxicated, First Offense, and one count of Operating a Motor Vehicle with .08 of 1% Alcohol or More in the Blood, First Offense. Both charges are misdemeanors.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Naegely was allegedly found to be under the influence after crashing a department vehicle on Jewett Holmwood Rd. in the Town of Aurora the night of October 2, 2020. He was off-duty at the time.

Aurora Town Justice Anthony DiFillipo, IV agreed to a prosecution request for Naegely's license to be suspended. However, the judge further granted the deputy a hardship's drivers license to be used only for driving to and from work and medical appointments.