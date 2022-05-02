Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Buffalo

The winning ticket is worth $35,872.50 before taxes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A top-prize winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold in Western New York over the weekend.

According to the New York Lottery, the winning ticket was sold Sunday at Midcity Market, located at 45 Kensington Avenue in Buffalo.

The winning ticket is worth $35,872.50 before taxes. The New York Lottery says the winner may cash in their ticket up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Take 5 drawings happen every day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.