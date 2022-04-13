Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Depew

According to the New York Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Mika Inc. located at 2017 George Urban Boulevard in Depew.

DEPEW, N.Y. — A top-prize winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold in Western New York on Tuesday.

According to the New York Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Mika Inc. located at 2017 George Urban Boulevard in Depew.

The winning ticket is worth $39,321 before taxes. The New York Lottery says the winner may cash in their ticket up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Take 5 drawings happen every day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).