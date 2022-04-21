Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Arcade

According to the New York Lottery, the winning ticket is worth $39,688.

ARCADE, N.Y. — A top-prize winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold in Western New York on Wednesday.

According to the New York Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Tops, located at 658 West Main Street in Arcade.

The winning ticket is worth $39,688 before taxes. The New York Lottery says the winner may cash in their ticket up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Take 5 drawings happen every day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.