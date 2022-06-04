Take 5 lottery ticket worth over $13K sold in West Seneca

The winning ticket is worth $13,451 before taxes.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A top-prize winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold in Western New York on Tuesday.

According to the New York Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Corner Market on Potters Road in West Seneca.

The winning ticket is worth $13,451 before taxes. The New York Lottery says the winner may cash in their ticket up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Take 5 drawings happen every day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.