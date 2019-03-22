BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo fans have plenty to party for today as both the men and women's basketball teams face off in NCAA tournaments.

The UB men will face-off against Arizona State in the first round of the NCAA March Madness tournament. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. on TNT from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The UB women will face-off against Rutgers shortly after the men tip-off. Their game starts at 4:30 p.m. from Storrs, Connecticut and you can watch that on ESPN2.

The official watch party for both games is at Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill.

There are two locations you can watch the games at. 7800 Transit Road and the location on 1402 Millersport Highway.

Below are previews for both games:

