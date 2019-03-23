TULSA, Okla. — It's day five for the UB men in Tulsa as they get ready to take on Texas Tech in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday.

The Bulls are coming off that dominating 91-74 win over Arizona State on Friday where they were favored and expected to win. This time, they're in a familiar spot and back to being the underdogs against Texas Tech.

"We embrace it. We come from Buffalo, a mid-major. We're basically in Texas right now, we're close enough so Texas Tech is going to have a lot of fans here tomorrow and we can't wait to shut them up," Nick Perkins laughed.

This is a matchup of the fourth best scoring offense in the country with UB versus the third best scoring defense in the nation in Texas Tech. The Red Raiders only allow 59.3 points per game so guys like Jeremy Harris, Nick Perkins and CJ Massinburg who all ended in double figures against Arizona State hope they can have similar performances again.

"We have to get out and run. I think transition is going to be something that's big for us this game and really just using our athleticism," Perkins explained.

The Bulls look to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. They take on Texas Tech on Sunday in the second round. Tip-off is set for 6:10 p.m. at the BOK Center in Tulsa.