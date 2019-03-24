CONNECTICUT, USA — Its the challenge of a lifetime for the UB women. To earn a second straight trip to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA basketball tournament they'll have to beat national powerhouse Connecticut.

The Huskies have won 11 national championships. They won four straight with the last one coming in 2016. Connecticut beat Towson State 110-61 in their opening game.

Bulls coach Felisha Legette-Jack was recruited by U-Conn coach Gino Auriemma when he was an assistant coach at Virginia. Jack has said she admires Auriemma as she believes he is the best in the business. He says she's done a great job wherever she's been including at UB.

Auriemma says Buffalo senior Cierra Dillard is one of the best guards in the country. He believes the Bulls come into the game with plenty of confidence. Jack says her team has "nothing to lose and everything to gain" from the match up.

Tip off is scheduled for seven o'clock. ESPN will carry the game. Connecticut is 24 and a half point favorite.