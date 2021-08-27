When it comes to new car washes, the shine isn't even close to wearing off

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Car washes didn’t used to scream "business opportunity."
They took time, staff and good weather to operate. There was no guarantee how much money they’d bring in in any given month.
But with technology and membership models, the car wash industry has gotten easier, faster and scalable. Revenues are more steady, people get their cars washed more often, and new local car washes have been popping up over the last five years.
