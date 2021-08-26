Expansion to take Rachel's Mediterranean into Syracuse, two Texas markets

The company has leases in place for sites across the region and beyond.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Already growing quickly, Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill plans to double in size, opening more than 10 more sites over the next 18 months in an expansion that includes breaking into Texas.

The fast-casual restaurant, owned by the Khoury family, opened its 13th store in early August with a site at 8250 Transit Road in East Amherst. That makes 11 sites in the Buffalo market and two in Rochester.

The company has leases in place for sites across the region and beyond.