Water park at Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World to open Saturday

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The water park at Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World was supposed to open in July on Grand Island.

That didn't happen, as the business owners' timeline failed to materialize. But after some delays, the grand opening will soon be here.

Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World announced that the water park will open to the public on Saturday, from noon to 7 p.m.

"Guests will enjoy limited water park attractions and food options for our initial opening," according to the park, which said tickets cost $14.99 for people who stand 3 feet and taller. People who are 35 inches or shorter will be allowed to enter for free with an accompanying adult."

Tickets must be purchased at the gate. Tickets cannot be sold online for now. Lockers are not available on-site, with the park citing supply issues.

The former Fantasy Island Amusement Park began hiring for jobs in July, when the company said the water park would open by month's end.