Hamburg's Craft and Cork Gastropub to reopen under new ownership

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A longtime Hamburg restaurant is reopening under new management.

Kristen Williams is the new owner of Craft and Cork Gastropub at 174 Buffalo St., picking up where previous owners Scott and Lisa Donhauser left off when they closed the business early in the pandemic after seven years of operation.

Craft and Cork went up for sale in April 2020. Williams, who lives in the Village of Hamburg, and a business partner closed on the restaurant in May for $200,000. She says it was meant to be.