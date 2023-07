State Parks offering extended hours as WNY heats up this weekend

To help you cool off state parks will be offering extended hours for swimming.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Things are heating up across Western New York this week.

Beaver Island State Park and Allegany State Park will allow swimming until 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Fort Niagara State Park will extend swimming until 7:45 Thursday and Friday.

Here is a full list of state parks:

Western New York

Fort Niagara State Park: Extended swimming until 7:45 PM Thursday and Friday

Beaver Island State Park: Extended swimming until 8:00 PM Thursday and Friday

Allegany State Park (Red House & Quaker): Extended swimming at both beaches until 8:00 PM Thursday and Friday

Finger Lakes Region