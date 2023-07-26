Sensory Friendly Hours continuing at Erie County Fair

Sensory hours and a sensory room will continue for the 2023 fair season after being introduced last year.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair will be continuing with some accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming.

Sensory hours and a sensory room will continue for the 2023 fair season after being introduced last year.

The sensory room is open throughout the 12 days of the fair. The sensory room offers ambient sound, calming lights, weighted blankets, and sensory kits. This room was built after getting input from Autism Services, The Autism Institute at Canisius College, and the Autism Society of America, according to a release about the room last year.

In addition to the room, sensory hours will be held at the fair on Tuesday, August 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During these hours rides will run without flashing lights, music or microphones. Lights will be turned down and PA announcements will be quieter during that time.

Sensory kits will continue to be available and will include noise cancelling headphones, a number of fidget spinners, pop-its, soft toys and imaginative play items. The kits are available at the Main Office, Security Building, Friends of the Fair office and the new Sensory Room throughout the fair.