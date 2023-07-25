State Fair tickets go on sale for 2023 season

The Great New York State Fair announces when admission and parking tickets will be going on sale.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — Looking to get tickets for the upcoming New York State Fair? The fair has announced that tickets will be going on sale for the 2023 season that will take place from August 23 - September 4 in Syracuse.

Tickets go on sale on July 27 at 9 a.m. for both admission and parking. Admission tickets will cost $6 and, a Frequent Fairgoer ticket option will be available for $20. Those over 65 and under 12 get free admission.

The new frequent fairgoer ticket is new this year, and has been created for those that plan to visit for at least 4 days during the 13-day fair time period. This ticket option is only going to be available exclusively online, and not in person at the gate.

Fair tickets include not only admission but also the ability to watch all the Chevrolet Music Series performances which include Lainey Wilson, Ludacris, Tyler Hubbard, and Salt-N-Pepa.

Parking tickets will be available for $10. Drivers may show their ticket to parking attendants electronically on their phones or show a printed copy. In the Orange and Brown lots, parking may also be paid for using EZPass Plus, the free add on that allows people to pay for parking.

People are encouraged to purchase tickets beforehand, but will also have the opportunity in person at the gate if necessary.

“We strongly encourage fairgoers purchase tickets before arriving at the grounds, even if they’re doing it while they’re in the car or on the bus on the way here,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “Even though we try to be as efficient as possible, with upwards of 100,000 people in the vicinity of the Fairgrounds daily, purchasing tickets in advance helps maximize efficiency at the gates. That way, attendees aren’t standing in line at the kiosks, and they’re able to move through the gates as quickly as possible to experience all the fun that The Fair has to offer!”