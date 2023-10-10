Dion Dawkins hosting a talent show

x
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins will be gathering Buffalo's most talented individuals to host a charity talent show.

The talent show for charity will be on Monday, November 20 from 6:30pm - 10:00pm and will benefit the Bill's players foundation 'Dion's Dreamers'. 

Dion's foundation was created with a mission of providing mentorship and support to young men and women in underserved communities along with those who are experiencing mental, financial, or physical hardship.

 Tickets to the show cost $200 and can be purchased here.

To learn more visit www.dionsdreamers.org

