Dion Dawkins hosting a talent show

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins will be gathering Buffalo's most talented individuals to host a charity talent show.

The talent show for charity will be on Monday, November 20 from 6:30pm - 10:00pm and will benefit the Bill's players foundation 'Dion's Dreamers'.

Dion's foundation was created with a mission of providing mentorship and support to young men and women in underserved communities along with those who are experiencing mental, financial, or physical hardship.

Tickets to the show cost $200 and can be purchased here.

This isn’t a regular shnow, it’s the TALENT SHNOW ❄️❄️ Dion's Dreamers and I are showing off Buffalo’s craziest, most... Posted by Dion Dawkins on Tuesday, October 3, 2023