Chippewa Block Parties this Bills season

To kick off the season there will be a block party viewing party for the upcoming Bills game against the Jets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular Bills watch party series is returning to the streets of downtown Buffalo this upcoming Bills season.

The Chippewa Street Alliance is hosting a block party for the Buffalo Bills game against the Jets on September 11 with the gates opening at 6:00pm and kick off at 8:15pm.

This is the 4th annual year that the street alliance has hosted the block party along with local bars on the street such as

For the event Chippewa between Delaware and Franklin Street will be shut down with the game being displayed on two large LED walls. Along with the game there will be a DJ during commercial breaks, food, beverages, a pop-up shop vendor, cornhole tournaments, and more.

There will be six block parties this season, and people can buy tickets for all six here. Tickets for individual parties costs $10 for general admission standing room, and goes up to $20 per seat or $200 for a VIP table of 10 people. VIP tables include prime viewing of the screens, and a personal server for the entirety of the game.

Block parties are happening on

Monday, September 11

Sunday, September 24

Sunday, November 5

Sunday, November 26

Saturday, December 23

Sunday, January 7

❤️💙Join us on Chippewa to kick off one of the most exciting Bills Seasons yet 🏈 as the The Chippewa Street Alliance... Posted by Rec Room Buffalo on Monday, August 21, 2023

All block parties are rain or shine events, and people must be 21-years old or older to attend.

Free parking for the event will be located on Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street. If street parking becomes unavailable there are multiple pay lots within one block located behind Spot Coffee, Frankie Primo's and Bacchus Restaurant, and across the street from Bada Bing.