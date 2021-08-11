Area officials, businesses to give away 600 backpacks, school supplies Sunday

The event will take place at Martha Mitchell Community Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A backpacks, school supplies and haircut giveaway is taking place in Buffalo on Sunday.

University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt is partnering with Erie County Legislator April Baskin, American Medical Response, Sharp Image, and KeyBank to provide 600 backpacks filled with school supplies.

"The Back to School Giveaway will provide families the essentials they need and relieves the pressure for struggling families. This event also puts the children we are helping on an even playing field with their schoolmates. Now they have a chance to succeed," Wyatt said.

Free EMT training from American Medical Response will be offered. Applications for the American Medical Response fall academy will also be accepted on site.

Here are the program details:

Candidates will be hired as full-time employees and paid throughout the entire academy;

The academy is an 11-week program;

Applicants must provide proof of high school graduation or a GED;

Applicants must have an acceptable motor vehicle record;

Applicants will be required to pass a pre-employment drug screen.