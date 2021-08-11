Chautauqua County reaches 'substantial' COVID-19 transmission category

County officials are recommending that all residents, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask when indoors.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Chautauqua County officials provided a COVID-19 update Wednesday morning, saying the county has reached a "substantial" community transmission level with a recent increase in cases.

Per recent CDC guidance, Chautauqua County is recommending that residents limit everyday activities in order to reduce the spread of the virus. In addition, the county is recommending all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask when indoors.

“In accordance with CDC Guidance, we recommend everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, wear a mask when indoors in public settings to maximize protection from the Delta variant and to prevent spreading it to others,” said Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel.

Masking is also recommended for people who are unvaccinated, people who are immunocompromised, and for anyone who is in crowded outdoor settings.

The Chautauqua County Health Department says it is also working with school leaders to compile COVID-19 guidance for the upcoming school year.