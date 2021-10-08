Kathy Hochul, fighting women in government from the start

Kathy Hochul has been actively fighting for all people for years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kathy Hochul has been always been about activism. As a woman in politics, she never hesitated to take a step on the political ladder.

The independent democrat has literally crisscrossed the state, visiting every county.

She is a strong champion of women. Not afraid to speak out against sexual harassment and sexual violence. She has also been a cheerleader of young people, especially girls to achieve the highest of the high.

Take a look at her Hamburg High School yearbook and you will see her in the Girls' Service Club.

New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said she is an "enthusiastic supporter."

When Peoples-Stokes was asked if Hochul was ready to lead while not being part of Cuomo's inner circle, she said "If you're talking about the inner circle of the people across the state of New York, there's probably not a county that she hasn't been in. If you're talking about the inner circle of agency heads, who are either public servants and or appointed officials, she's had to contact them. So if that's the inner circle you're talking about, she's definitely ready to go."

On Election night 2020, while speaking with reporters, she told Channel 2's Claudine Ewing, why she was wearing white. "I'm wearing white because that's the color of suffrage and we can not forget the fact that this is the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote in this country. What a year to have history-making right before our eyes," as she referenced the election of Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the United States.

She noted the importance of New York State, "as the birthplace of women's rights overall and women's right to vote," she called it "a particular point of pride for all of us."

When it comes to politics, last year on election night @KathyHochul told me she was hoping to no longer a see nation divided @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/R544LcRMlf — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) August 10, 2021