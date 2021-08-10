Neighborhood Health Center launching campaign to combat COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

The "I'm Vaccinated Because" campaign will encourage people to get the vaccine through peer-to-peer and grassroots encouragement.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhood Health Center is launching #ImVaccinatedBecause campaign to directly encourage people in Western New York who are hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine to do so.

The campaign will consist of showing first person accounts through photos and videos on why people chose to get the vaccine through photos posted on social media with the hashtag. Cards to fill out for the campaign can be found online at the campaign website.

"COVID-19 vaccines are our ticket out of the pandemic," said Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County Commissioner of Health. "When more people are vaccinated, the less this virus can spread, mutate, and continue to disrupt lives and harm the public’s health."

The campaign will be officially launched on Wednesday in conjunction with National Health Center Week, which aims to raise awareness of the recent mission and accomplishments of health centers.

Free National Health Center Week events where #ImVaccinatedBecause cards will be available. Giveaways for backpacks with school supplies will also be featured at the events.

The event schedule for this week is: