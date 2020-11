The ceremony will take place at the Walkway of Freedom next to the town hall at 11 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Town of West Seneca will hold its 49th annual Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday.

The ceremony will take place at the Walkway of Freedom next to the town hall at 11 a.m.

The West Seneca Joint Veterans Committee is hosting the event and asks all who plan on attending to wear a mask and observe social distancing.