Chautauqua Area Regional Transit System offers free rides for vets on Veterans Day

Veterans and active military will ride city fixed routes in Jamestown with valid ID on November 11.

Military men and women will be eligible to ride the Chautauqua Area Regional Transit System (CARTS) for free on Veterans Day, November 11.

“Today and every day we would like to thank and honor our veterans and active military members, who define selfless service,” said Michele Westphal, Senior Project Coordinator of CARTS. “To show our gratitude CARTS will offer free rides on our CARTS City Fixed Routes on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020.”

“As we continue through a difficult year for everyone, it’s important to remember and show appreciation for all those that have served and are currently serving our Country,” said Brad Bentley, Director of Public Facilities. “Also please make sure that you wear your mask/face covering when boarding the bus and for the duration of your trip.”